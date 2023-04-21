'Strengthen COVID-19 surveillance': Union Health Secy writes to 8 states amid 'consistent rise' in cases

In the letter to the eight States, Bhushan said, "India has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases since March 2023, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20, 2023. A rise in the positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending April 19, against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week." "This is a cause of concern," the letter read. Union Health Secretary, in his letter, has asked the States to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a key focus on several aspects, ranging from strengthening COVID-19 surveillance in all districts to improving community awareness.

While ordering the States to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance in all districts, the health secretary has asked the States to do so in accordance with 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19' issued by this Ministry.