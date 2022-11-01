​Study now links antibiotic resistance to hand soaps, toothpastes

Toronto, Nov 1: Triclosan, a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria, has now been linked to antibiotic resistance.

​​According to the study by assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group at University of Toronto, among thousands of co-occurring chemicals in the sludge, triclosan was found to be the predominant antibacterial compound impacting E. coli.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria -- also commonly known as "superbugs" -- are strains of bacteria that are not killed by antibiotics.