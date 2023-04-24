Sub District Hospital Tangdhar | Shortage of staff affects patient care

Srinagar: The shortage of paramedical and specialised doctors at the Sub District Hospital Tangdhar has severely affected the patient care, with the hospital struggling to provide adequate medical services to those in need.

A response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that 76 posts are lying vacant in Medical Block Tangdhar Karnah.

This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.

As per the official data, at SDH Tangdhar, one post of Consultant Gynaecologist, one post of Consultant Anaesthesia, two posts of Medical Officer, one post of Sup. Pharmacist, one post of Lab Technician, one post of Senior Dental Technician, one post of Supervisor X- Ray Technician, two posts of Junior Staff Nurse and many other posts are lying vacant.