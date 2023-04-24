Sub District Hospital Tangdhar | Shortage of staff affects patient care

Srinagar: The shortage of paramedical and specialised doctors at the Sub District Hospital Tangdhar has severely affected the patient care, with the hospital struggling to provide adequate medical services to those in need.
A response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that 76 posts are lying vacant in Medical Block Tangdhar Karnah.
This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.
As per the official data, at SDH Tangdhar, one post of Consultant Gynaecologist, one post of Consultant Anaesthesia, two posts of Medical Officer, one post of Sup. Pharmacist, one post of Lab Technician, one post of Senior Dental Technician, one post of Supervisor X- Ray Technician, two posts of Junior Staff Nurse and many other posts are lying vacant.
Similarly, at PHC Gabra, one post of Dental Surgeon, one post of Supervisor Pharmacist, Junior Assistant, FMPHW and Class IV posts are lying vacant.
At PHC Chiterkote, two posts of Medical officer, one post of Dental Surgeon, Junior Dental Technician, FMPHW, and many other posts are lying vacant.
At PHC Teetwal, there is dearth of Dental Surgeon, Senior X-Ray technician, Junior Dental Technician and other junior posts.
Meanwhile, many posts are lying vacant at NT PHC Nachiyan, NT PHC Hajinar, NT PHC Shamspora, NT PHC Kandi, NT PHC Gundishort, Sub Center Jabdi (MAC), Sub Center Tarboni, Sub Center Chamkote, Sub Center Gundigujran, Sub Center Bhaderkote, Sub. Center Secmari, Sub Center Khorpora, Sub Center Kona Gabra and Sub Center Tadd.
In Tangdhar medical block there are eight sub centres, 35 PHCs and SDH and four ambulances were sanctioned for this block.
Earlier, Greater Kashmir reported that 70 posts of doctors and 332 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different districts of the valley.
Similarly, Jammu too is facing shortage of faculty members with as many as 275 gazetted and non-gazetted posts lying vacant there.