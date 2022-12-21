‘SUKOON Helpline for counselling of Mental & Drugs victims becoming popular in Kashmir’

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today while reviewing progress under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan said that SUKOON Helpline 1800-180-7202 for Mental & Drugs victims counselling is becoming popular in Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Director School Education, Director Health Services of Kashmir, Director ULB, Deputy Commissioner Excise Department, AD, Information Department, Incharge Divisional Control Room, HoDs and officers of various departments including RDD, Colleges, Drug Control & Wakf Board.
The meeting deliberated over the actions to ensure eradication of illicit crop production, clamp down on drug traffickers and counseling and treatment of substance addicts.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed DCs for strict action against cultivators of illicit crops and take strict action against drug traffickers under NCORD.
For rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts, he asked for enhancing performance of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) centers in districts.
Besides, he asked for the sharing of information about ATFs among the people and directed for quantitative analysis of their functioning.
Meanwhile, Div Com sought compliance of the circular issued by his office in which PRIs, VLWs, Patwaris and Anganwardi workers were asked to report information of suspected substance users in their areas.
Pole exhorted on wide circulation and publication of success stories of rehabilitated drug victims.
He directed for participation in TV programmes by doctors, professors and other experts to share their advice, knowledge and suggestions on the polices of Nasha Mukt Bharat and drug de-addiction.
Moreover, Wakf Department was asked to loop in the services of Molvies, Khateebs and Imams in eradication of drug consumption and educating the people about the drug menace.
Further, Div Com stressed on running the IEC campaign on drug de-addiction, SUKOON Helpline, ATFs, symptoms of substance use etc in Education institutions, Health institutions and besides on mainstream and social media.