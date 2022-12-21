‘SUKOON Helpline for counselling of Mental & Drugs victims becoming popular in Kashmir’

The meeting deliberated over the actions to ensure eradication of illicit crop production, clamp down on drug traffickers and counseling and treatment of substance addicts.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed DCs for strict action against cultivators of illicit crops and take strict action against drug traffickers under NCORD.

For rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts, he asked for enhancing performance of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) centers in districts.

Besides, he asked for the sharing of information about ATFs among the people and directed for quantitative analysis of their functioning.

Meanwhile, Div Com sought compliance of the circular issued by his office in which PRIs, VLWs, Patwaris and Anganwardi workers were asked to report information of suspected substance users in their areas.