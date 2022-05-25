Supreme Court orders investigation of mass fatality crashes

The Supreme Court of India has directed states and UTs to thoroughly investigate the cases of road crashes involving mass fatalities. The order assumes importance locally as J&K is among the worst affected in terms of Road Traffic Accidents.

In 2019, a comprehensive report on India’s Disease Burden titled, India: Health of Nation’s States described how in India road injuries had risen from 16th spot as the leading cause of death to 10th. However, if females are deducted from the data, then Road Injuries is the third leading cause of death in India among males.

Among the states and UTs, J&K was shown to have a grossly high incidence of road injuries and years of life lost to this cause. The disabilities caused by the road injuries in J&K are significantly high as per this report.

“Among the leading injuries individual causes, the DALY rate for road injuries was highest in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” the report reads.