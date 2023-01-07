Surge in respiratory infections in winter linked to spike in heart attacks, strokes: DAK

He said a study conducted at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has found strong evidence that recent respiratory infections increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The researchers found that the risk of both heart attack and stroke doubled in the week following respiratory infection.

The risk is particularly high among elderly and those with underling heart conditions.

The DAK President said respiratory infection causes acute and severe inflammation that builds up fat deposits in the inner walls of blood vessels. These fat deposits dislodge and get stuck in heart or brain, where they block the blood flow.