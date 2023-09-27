Surgical education programme held at GMC

Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar Wednesday organised a surgical programme on benign pancreatic disorders and minimal invasive surgery techniques.

The event revolved around the central theme: “Benign disorders of the pancreas: Role of Minimal invasive surgery.”

Professor of Surgery at GMC Srinagar, Dr M R Attri told Greater Kashmir that the GMC Srinagar marked a significant milestone in the medical innovation.

He said that the event was about a surgical programme that focused on benign pancreatic disorders and the application of minimal invasive surgery techniques.

“Laparoscopic surgeries have played a very important role in transforming the lives of people. This event was dedicated to Dr Deepak Sharma, a meritorious postgraduate scholar from the department, whose untimely demise in a recent accident left the medical community in sorrow,” he said.

The event was attended by medical professionals, experts, and enthusiasts eager to explore the latest advancements in the field.

Principal and Dean of Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Masood Tanvir underscored the importance of such programmes and celebrated the achievements of the Surgery Department.

Former Directors of SKIMS, Dr Showkat A Zargar, and Dr Omar Javed Shah extended their commendations, emphasising the quality and dedication of the department’s work.

Former Principal of GMC Anantnag Dr Showkat A Jeelani and Professors Ajaz A Malik and Ajaz Rather were also present at the event.

They also shared their experiences, progress, and surgical practices.

Prof Mushtaq A Chalkoo set the stage with an overview, guiding attendees through the day’s objectives. Prof Iqbal Saleem Mir extended a warm welcome to all guests and speakers, reinforcing the event’s collaborative spirit.

Speakers including Prof Abdul Rashid Ganai, Dr Reffut Ara, Dr Asif Mehraj, and Dr Irfan Nazir informed the gathering with their profound expertise, providing valuable takeaways for the attendees.

The emphasis of such programmes is to impart knowledge about continuous learning and collaboration among the surgical community.