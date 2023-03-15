Symposium on healthcare delivery organised

He thanked Secretary to the Government Health & Medical Education Department Shri Bhupinder Kumar, for his immense efforts he has put in for the effective integration and mainstreaming of Ayush systems of Medicine.

Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman applauded the initiative of the Directorate of Ayush J&K and highlighted that mainstreaming of Ayush medicine in the Public Health Delivery “system is the need of the hour.” He stressed the need for more clinical research in Ayush systems to make it a more evidence based health care system with rational principles and practices of patient care. He thanked Dr. Mohan Singh Director Ayush for taking the initiatives for effective integration of Ayush and allopathic systems of Medicine. He stressed the Ayush fraternity due to personalized and spiritual healing properties of Ayush systems of medicines Geriatric and Palliative care should be the focal areas and strengths in the near future. Dr. Harjeet Rai, presented his views on the role of complementary and alternative medicine and role of Ayush in strengthening maternal health, especially in the areas of maternal nutrition and yoga. Dr. Narendra Bhatial, Medical Superintendent Govt. Medical College Jammu ,in his address, highlighted the areas of Integrative Geriatric and Palliative Care. Dr. Arun Gupta, Ayush expert, gave a detailed presentation on Garbha Sanskar- Ayush way of ensuring health and wellness of mother and child on the continuum of care. Dr. Lotika Bharti, Ayush expert, through her presentation highlighted the effect of various eye and ENT procedures and their effects on various clinical conditions along with clinical evidence.