Symptom recognition, timely treatment can prevent heart attacks: Dr Fayaz Shawl

Srinagar: Highlighting the global prevalence of heart disease as the leading cause of death, renowned Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Fayaz Shawl Tuesday said that early recognition of heart attack symptoms and timely treatment could prevent heart attacks in Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference at Paras Hospital Srinagar, Dr Shawl, who is currently holding the position of Director of Interventional Cardiology at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Maryland, urged the media to play a vital role in raising awareness about these symptoms, as timely treatment could prevent fatalities.

“To maintain heart health, the early diagnosis and treatment for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are important. People should also make lifestyle changes, including regular exercise and healthy eating habits,” he said.

Talking about factors contributing to heart disease, Dr Shawl said that smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels (especially LDL), a family history of heart problems, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle choices were the main contributing factors.

“One in four people in Kashmir has diabetes and there is a need for early diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Dr Shawl said that during his stay in Kashmir, he had the opportunity to discuss new medical technologies and facilities, particularly mentioning the innovative non-surgical intervention procedure.

He lauded the local infrastructure and skilled cardiologists present at Paras Hospital, comparing them to the standards found in the United States.