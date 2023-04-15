TELE-MANAS | Increase in women callers seeking mental health assistance

Srinagar: There has been an alarming increase in women callers seeking mental health assistance on Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Srinagar.

Since its launch on November, 4, 2022, the Tele Manas at IMHANS has received 10000 calls from people in distress from every nook and corner of the Union Territory, mostly from women folk. As per the officials, women predominate the initial data and are approximately 70 percent of callers.

Dr Heena Hajini, Psychiatrist and Senior consultant at Tele-MANAS services at IMHANS told Greater Kashmir that they received approximately 300 calls from people with intention to self-harm.

“We have received 1000s of distress calls, predominantly from women either with underlying mental health problems or distress arising from immediate stressful causes like domestic violence, death in family, illnesses in family,” she said.

Dr Hajini said that women folk feel very comfortable calling from their homes because one that all of the first responders are women and they feel very safe calling anytime besides Tele-MANAS has broken the barrier of stigma and shame generally associated with seeking mental health help.