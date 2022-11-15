‘Terminated Vocational Trainers, their families left in mental trauma'

Srinagar: The J&K Vocational Trainers Welfare Association (JKVTWA) in collaboration with JKECC has said that terminated Vocational Trainers and their families have been left in a mental trauma.

The President JKECC said that there are nearly 10 vocational trainers who were illegally and unconstitutionally terminated by Vocational Training Partners during the protest that was held in the month of August 2022 “against the exploitation and dictatorship of VTPs.”

However they took the issue of terminated VTs with the Principal Secretary Education who “assured us that these terminations” will be cancelled and “all these terminated vocational trainers will be reinstated soon.”