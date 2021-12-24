Third COVID wave in India may peak in early Feb: IIT-Kanpur study

However, the forecast is based on the assumption that India will follow the trends of rise in cases seen in many countries globally driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on December 21, used a statistical tool named the Gaussian Mixture model to forecast the third wave.

In their study, the researchers used data from countries such as the US, UK, Germany, and Russia that are already facing the third COVID-19 wave.

They modelled the daily data of cases in these countries to predict the impact and timeline for the third wave in India.

The study also used the data from the first and second waves in India, considering the number of cases with respect to time.

The model forecasts India's third wave of COVID-19 to peak in the beginning of February 2022.