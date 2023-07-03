Threat of waterborne diseases looms large in Bandipora

Bandipora: The doctors in Bandipora have urged residents to use hygiene practices and obtain water from clean sources to prevent waterborne diseases in the district.

It follows a suspected outbreak of Hepatitis C in Quil village a few weeks ago, where seventeen individuals were believed to have been affected. “Upon investigation, it was discovered that the affected individuals had been consuming water from a local spring,” Dr Nabeel Ishtiyaq, district epidemiologist, told Greater Kashmir.

After conducting thorough screenings, only one case tested positive for hepatitis A among the affected, while the others had been successfully treated for the symptoms they showed. Dr Nabeel explained that, as a precautionary measure, the administration was notified, and the situation was treated as an “outbreak” of hepatitis C due to epidemiological connections.

“To ensure public safety, residents were advised on maintaining proper hygiene, and local mosque loudspeakers were utilised to raise awareness among the population. In addition, the water source from which locals were consuming water was shut down,” Nabeel said.

He further revealed that eleven cases were reported from Onagam village in the district. “There is currently no active outbreak in the district. However, sporadic cases continue to emerge,” he informed.