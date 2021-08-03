Health

Three fresh COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases in J&K

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station. GK File/Mir Imran
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, while three more patients died in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 70 cases each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,865 while the death toll has risen to 4,384.

A total of 3,16,188 have already recovered from the disease including the 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,293 active virus cases in J&K- 773 in Kashmir and 520 in Jammu.

