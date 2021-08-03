Three fresh COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases in J&K

Srinagar Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, while three more patients died in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 70 cases each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,865 while the death toll has risen to 4,384.

A total of 3,16,188 have already recovered from the disease including the 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours.