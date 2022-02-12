Three fresh COVID deaths, 458 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded a single-day spike of 458 new COVID-19 cases- 206 in Kashmir and 252 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Jammu and one in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,50,331 while the death toll jumped to 4,744-2,422 in Kashmir and 2,322 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,39,322 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 1,624 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 6,255-2,594 in Jammu and 3,661 in Kashmir.