Three new COVID-19 deaths, 122 cases in J&K

Srinagar Aug 8: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 79 cases were reported in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,550.
Two of the new deaths were reported in Jammu while one patient died in Kashmir taking the death toll to 4,389.
A total of 3,16,761 have already recovered from the disease including the 129 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,400 active virus cases in J&K- 822 in Kashmir and 578 in Jammu.