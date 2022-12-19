Timely completion of Trauma centre at Police Hospital Srinagar sought

The director was very much pleased with the proper running of heating system and maintenance of temperature in every Section of the hospital. He also had a detailed interaction with the out-door/indoor patients and inquired about the services being provided by the hospital staff including specialized services, Clinical diagnostic facilities, X-Ray/ ECG and other services.

He also enquired above the various kinds of surgical procedures being conducted at Police Hospital, to which hospital administration responded that almost all kinds of major/minor General surgical procedures including Laparoscopic Surgeries, Spinal Surgeries, Gynae Surgeries, ENT Surgeries and Ophthalmological procedures are being performed at Police Hospital.