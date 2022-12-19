Timely completion of Trauma centre at Police Hospital Srinagar sought

Srinagar, Dec 19: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather visited Police Hospital PCR Kashmir & inspected various hospital units like the Out Patient Department, Indoor Wards, Laboratory, Casualty & other sections of the hospital.
The director was very much pleased with the proper running of heating system and maintenance of temperature in every Section of the hospital. He also had a detailed interaction with the out-door/indoor patients and inquired about the services being provided by the hospital staff including specialized services, Clinical diagnostic facilities, X-Ray/ ECG and other services.
He also enquired above the various kinds of surgical procedures being conducted at Police Hospital, to which hospital administration responded that almost all kinds of major/minor General surgical procedures including Laparoscopic Surgeries, Spinal Surgeries, Gynae Surgeries, ENT Surgeries and Ophthalmological procedures are being performed at Police Hospital.
Director also inspected the Oxygen supply in the hospital and sought demonstration from staff ,which was done to his satisfaction. Director Health later had a discussion with the Medical Superintendent PHS and other Senior doctors of Police Hospital and informed about his recent interaction with DG Police JK, wherein it was agreed that the Police & Health administration will provide the highest level of health care facilities to Police personnel by mutual cooperation and also assured the administration for filling up of vacant posts of doctors, Paramedics besides super-specialists especially for the upcoming Trauma Centre PCR and instructed for timely completion of the Centre.