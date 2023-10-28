Watch | Top Kashmir pulmonologist warns of winter illnesses, advises people to take precautions

Srinagar, October 28: Leading pulmonologist and Head of the Department (HoD) at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, on Saturday advised people to take precautions to prevent themselves from winter illnesses.
Speaking on the sidelines of a function on World Stroke Day, organized by the Department of Neurology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Dr Shah said that vaccinations like influenza and pneumococcal are safe and important for adults, the elderly, and children, especially those with COPD.
"Some vaccinations for children are only available in European countries, but parents can go for the influenza vaccine for their children here," he said.
He said that COPD patients develop exacerbations during winters, and they should consult a doctor before winter approaches.
"Flu vaccination is important for the patients as there are other infections too in the air during winters. Influenza vaccination and pneumococcal vaccine help people a lot. People who are at high risk of developing bacterial pneumonia should get themselves vaccinated," said Dr Shah.