Traditional blends to boost immunity naturally

New Delhi, July 3: Falling sick is not a risk you want to take, especially not now, and it is always better to be safe than regretful.

However, it should also be noted that our bodies do not build up immunity overnight; one needs to balance their food habits and eat healthy, home-cooked meals over a period of time. But you can also incorporate some immunity-boosting drinks to your diet. Alphinah Ashinai, Food and Beverage Manager at Vana Dehradun, India, shares healthy immunity boost drinks:



Kadha



Recipe Type: Decoction



* Preparation Time: 6 minutes



* Serving Time: 7 minutes



* Servings: 2

Ingredients:



* 250 ml water



* Black pepper 6-8 nos







* Clove 5 - 6



* Cinnamon bark 1 mm



* Ginger chopped 1 tsp



* Fresh Tulsi leave 6 -- 8 nos



* Licorice (optional)



* Honey (optional)







Instructions:



* Put all the ingredients together except honey and give one boil and in gentle simmer it for another 5-6 minutes and serve.

