Transforming healthcare in north Kashmir | GMC Baramulla to launch maternal and child hospital

Baramulla, July 8: In a major solace to the residents of north Kashmir, the authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla are setting up an state-of-the-art maternal and child hospital (MCH), equipped with an impressive 200 beds.
An infertility clinic, offering a ray of hope to childless couples longing for a family, will also be started.
The upcoming launch of these vital healthcare services is set to revolutionise healthcare accessibility and pave the way for a brighter and healthier future for the people of north Kashmir.
The officials of the GMC Baramulla while confirming the development said that the under construction 200 bed building earmarked for maternal and child hospital will be commissioned by the end of this year. “The MCH building is almost complete,” said Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, Medical Superintendent associated hospital, GMC Baramulla. He said besides the upcoming MCH hospital, an infertility clinic will be established at the hospital premises which will be first of its kind across north Kashmir setup by the state administration.
The Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Professor Ruby Reshi said that MCH hospital once commenced will be a big relief to the population of north Kashmir spread over three districts which include Baramulla, Bandipora and the Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.
She said the GMC Baramulla is moving inch by inch towards its goal and the new setup of MCH and infertility clinic will be a new milestone in the health care system across north Kashmir. “The MCH and infertility clinic will be soon setup.,” said Principal GMC Baramulla. “The new setup will ensure that childless couple had the better facility at par with the facility available outside J&K besides the MCH setup will be a big relief for the people of north Kashmir,” she added.
In the absence of MCH, the parents from across the north Kashmir had to shift their children to the Srinagar for advance treatment, with the result they would often face severe hardships. Similarly, the establishment of infertility clinic at the GMC Baramulla will be of great assistance to hundreds of childless couples who have been moving from pillar to post outside the Jammu and Kashmir to get better healthcare.
Farooq Ahmad, a local resident termed the announcement reflection of state administration resolve to provide comprehensive healthcare system to the people.