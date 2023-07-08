Transforming healthcare in north Kashmir | GMC Baramulla to launch maternal and child hospital

She said the GMC Baramulla is moving inch by inch towards its goal and the new setup of MCH and infertility clinic will be a new milestone in the health care system across north Kashmir. “The MCH and infertility clinic will be soon setup.,” said Principal GMC Baramulla. “The new setup will ensure that childless couple had the better facility at par with the facility available outside J&K besides the MCH setup will be a big relief for the people of north Kashmir,” she added.

In the absence of MCH, the parents from across the north Kashmir had to shift their children to the Srinagar for advance treatment, with the result they would often face severe hardships. Similarly, the establishment of infertility clinic at the GMC Baramulla will be of great assistance to hundreds of childless couples who have been moving from pillar to post outside the Jammu and Kashmir to get better healthcare.