Triplets with medical complications saved by doctors at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri

Rajouri, May 14: Doctors in the GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri have saved triplets who were having medical complications.
Management of Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital Rajouri said the triplets were saved with dedicated efforts of the Special New Born Care Unit in the institution.
In an official statement, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood Bajar , said that the precious lives of triplets have been saved by the staff of the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) under the supervision of Head Department of Pediatrics Dr. Javid Iqbal.
The triplets were born on 29 April in the Labour Room of GMCH and were shifted to SNCU with very low birth weight (VLBW) and preterm between 32-34 weeks, he said.
On further evaluation and investigation the final diagnosis of NewBorn Respiratory Distress Syndrome (NBRDS) or Hayline Membrane Disease was made for all three triplets, Dr. Mehmood said.
Two of the triplets developed jaundice on the very next day of admission, he informed. “The lungs of the fetus start making surfactant after 26 weeks of gestation. Surfactant is a foamy substance that keeps the lungs fully expanded so that newborns can breathe in air once they are born.” The triplets are now on full feeding and are off the oxygen, Dr. Mehmood said.