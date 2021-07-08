Two Delta Plus Coronavirus cases confirmed in UP

According to additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, "The cases were identified during genome sequencing of samples in the state. Surfacing of Delta Plus virus makes Covid-19 appropriate behaviour very essential."



Till date, more than 1,000 samples have been sent for genome sequencing from the state to various labs.



Of these, over 80 per cent tested positive to Delta variant, while about 6 per cent tested positive for the alpha strain.