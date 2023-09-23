Two doctors suspended for unauthorised absence from duties in J&K

In another case, Dr. Kour, also a Medical Officer, had applied for study leave lasting one year at GMC, Baramulla. She too did not rejoin her duties after the leave period ended, resulting in her termination.

The termination orders were issued by the Health & Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, citing violation of rules and regulations regarding unauthorized absence. The department found that both doctors had left their positions without obtaining prior approval.

As per the department, Dr. Kawaldeep Kour had been given a final opportunity to explain her continued absence but failed to respond within the stipulated time frame, leading to the termination of her services.

In Dr. Asim Shameem Zaz's case, he left the country without proper permission and did not return to his duties after his leave request. He later requested premature or voluntary retirement, which has been permitted under the applicable rules.