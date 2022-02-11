Two fresh COVID deaths, 540 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 11: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 540 new COVID-19 cases- 228 in Kashmir and 312 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,49,873 while the death toll jumped to 4,741-2,421 in Kashmir and 2,320 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,37,708 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 1,626 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 7,424-2, 918in Jammu and 4,506 in Kashmir.