Two fresh COVID deaths, 703 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 703 Covid-19 cases even as two deaths were also reported, officials said.
They said that 209 cases were reported from Jammu division and 494 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally 464062.
Two deaths, both from Jammu division took the overall death toll to 4770-2341 from Jammu division and 2429 from the valley.
A total of 458 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—212 from Jammu division and 246 from Kashmir Valley leaving a total of 4711 active cases in J&K-1808 in Jammu and 2903 in Kashmir.