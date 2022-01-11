Two J&K Bank branches closed for public after 15 employees test Covid positive

Srinagar, Jan 11: Two branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank were closed for public after 15 employees posted there tested COVID-19 positive in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that TP and Main branch were closed for public dealing after 15 employees tested positive for Covid-19.
"While contact tracing is on, some employees have been asked to undergo quarantine," an official said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the district reached 10, 223 on Tuesday with 63 active cases.