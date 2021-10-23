Two Kashmiri doctors figure in Elsevier’s global database of highest-cited researchers

Prof. MS Khuroo, the veteran gastroenterologist, and Prof. Parvaiz Koul, both having been affiliated to the SKIMS, figured in the “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators" published by Elsevier, on October 19, 2021.

To mention, both of the doctors had figured in the top 2% of the global researchers in the Stanford University’s list of top global scientists last year.

Elsevier has created a publicly available database of over 100,000 top-scientists. The database provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator, said a release.