Two Kashmiri doctors figure in Elsevier’s global database of highest-cited researchers

Srinagar, Oct 23: Two reputed medical doctors from Kashmir have figured in the list of highest-cited researchers published by Elsevier, one of the top global publishing houses, bringing laurels to the medical sciences in the valley.
Prof. MS Khuroo, the veteran gastroenterologist, and Prof. Parvaiz Koul, both having been affiliated to the SKIMS, figured in the “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators" published by Elsevier, on October 19, 2021.
To mention, both of the doctors had figured in the top 2% of the global researchers in the Stanford University’s list of top global scientists last year.
Elsevier has created a publicly available database of over 100,000 top-scientists. The database provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator, said a release.
Separate data are shown for career-long and single year impact. Metrics with and without self-citations and ratio of citations to citing papers are given. Scientists have been classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.
The database includes 3352 researchers from India, including 351 in the field of medical sciences encompassing diverse fields like anatomy, physiology, public health and medical fields like respiratory medicine and gastroenterology.
Dr Khuroo with 131 papers in the period of 1960-2021, having published his first paper in 1974 and the latest in 2021, figures at 44510 in the list whereas Dr Koul with 212 papers in the same period, having published his first paper in 1992, listed at 28355 in the database.
Both the doctors have brought laurels to the medical science in Kashmir and getting it recognized at the global level. As per Google scholar, Dr Koul has more than 44000 citations and Dr Khuroo has more than 11600 citations. As per the researcher tracker database ResearchGate, Dr Koul’s current RG score is 52.45 with 413 research items whereas that of Dr Khuroo is 42.21 with 217 research items.