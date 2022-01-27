Two-thirds of Omicron cases are reinfections: UK Study

The study led by Imperial College London researchers found that almost two out of every three Covid-positive participants reported having had Covid before.

The team concluded that past infection was associated with a high risk of reinfection with Omicron.

However, more work is needed to determine how many of the results are true reinfections or PCR tests which may have picked up old traces of the virus.

Risks of infection were found to increase among people living in large compared to single-person households, those in more deprived areas and among people of Asian, Black and other ethnicities, according to the findings.

"There is good news in our data in that infections had been rapidly dropping during January, but they are still extremely high and may have recently stalled at a very high prevalence," said Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme from Imperial's School of Public Health.