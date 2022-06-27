Typhoid bacteria increasingly resistant to essential antibiotics: Lancet

Quinolone-resistant strains accounted for more than 85 per cent of S. Typhi in Bangladesh by the early 2000s, increasing to more than 95 per cent in India, Pakistan, and Nepal by 2010.



Mutations causing resistance to azithromycin - a widely used macrolide antibiotic - have emerged at least seven times in the past 20 years. In Bangladesh, strains containing these mutations emerged around 2013, and since then their population size has steadily increased. The findings add to recent evidence of the rapid rise and spread of S. Typhi strains resistant to third-generation cephalosporins, another class of antibiotics critically important for human health.



"The speed at which highly-resistant strains of S. Typhi have emerged and spread in recent years is a real cause for concern, and highlights the need to urgently expand prevention measures, particularly in countries at greatest risk. At the same time, the fact resistant strains of S. Typhi has spread internationally so many times also underscores the need to view typhoid control, and antibiotic resistance more generally, as a global rather than local problem," said lead author Dr Jason Andrews at Stanford.