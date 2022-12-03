UK Covid cases again rise above 1 million in a week

This follows a warning from clinical leaders that the NHS is facing the threat of a "tripledemic" of Covid-19, flu and record demand on urgent and emergency services.



Hospital admission rates and intensive care admission rates have increased further in the last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.



"As we head into the coldest part of the year, we would expect to see the prevalence of Covid-19 and other winter viruses begin to increase as people mix more indoors," Mary Ramsay, director of Public Health Programs at UKHSA, said in a statement.

