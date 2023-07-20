Uncontrolled hypertension rampant

Srinagar: A study carried out in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir has alarming findings regarding the prevalence of ‘uncontrolled hypertension’ in the rural areas. The study, which focused on health camps in six government health centers across different districts, has revealed that this silent health menace is posing a significant threat to the well-being of the region's population.

The study ‘Uncontrolled hypertension in a rural population of Jammu and Kashmir’ documents health camps targeting patients with hypertension, diabetes (with or without heart disease), and were set up in Machil (Kupwara), Khan Sahib (Budgam), Rajpora, and Hawal (Pulwama), Rainawari (Srinagar), Banihal (Ramban), and Jagti (Jammu). During the study, 600 patients were evaluated, nearly the same number of males and females. Of these, a staggering 335 patients (55 percent) had previously been diagnosed with hypertension and were prescribed medication for blood pressure control. Unfortunately, the study revealed that a concerning 63.5 percent of these patients had uncontrolled blood pressure, highlighting a critical gap in hypertension management.

Notably, a significant number of patients (53 percent were not on any medication at all, while 30.8 percent were prescribed two or more drugs, and 16 percent were only taking a single drug. Among those with uncontrolled hypertension, the majority were in the age group of 40 to 60 years (49 percent), with 40 percent being aged 60 or above.

The study's findings indicate several risk factors contributing to uncontrolled hypertension in patients with diagnosed hypertension. Tobacco use, consumption of salted tea, and the presence of diabetes and dyslipidemia emerged as significant factors associated with uncontrolled blood pressure. Doctors and healthcare experts emphasize that uncontrolled hypertension poses a grave health threat, as it can lead to severe complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Immediate action is required to address this widespread issue effectively.

To combat this rampant problem, doctors advise adopting a two-pronged approach. Dr Zubair Saleem, one of the researchers of this study said that patients with hypertension need to adhere strictly to their prescribed medications, as well as follow their doctors' advice on lifestyle modifications, such as reducing salt intake and avoiding tobacco use. “Regular screening and early detection are vital to identify hypertension cases promptly and intervene before complications arise,” he said.