Unethical practices at private clinics plague Kashmir's healthcare

Baramulla: Recently, a well-respected doctor with over 8 years of private practice in Baramulla was forced out of his clinic for the second time for refusing to prescribe excessive medication to patients.

The doctor, who faced a similar situation in Sopore town previously, refused to comply with the demands of the clinic owner, who also operates a pharmacy within the clinic.

This sheds light on a widespread practice among healthcare professionals in north Kashmir.

This incident has cast a spotlight on a disconcerting trend prevailing across Kashmir, particularly in the Baramulla district, where healthcare ethics seem to have taken a backseat for financial gains.

Many doctors across north Kashmir practice within privately owned establishments that often feature attached pharmacies.

These establishments have come under scrutiny for encouraging doctors to prescribe additional medications, some of which may have little or no relevance to the patient's ailment.

And when a doctor doesn’t oblige to their demand, he or she is asked to vacate the premises to make way for some other doctor.

Even more troubling is the prevalence of doctors practicing at clinics established by their close relatives, including brothers, where patients are coerced into purchasing unnecessary medications and undergoing superfluous medical tests.

This practice places an undue financial burden on patients already grappling with health issues.