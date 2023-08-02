Unnecessary patient referrals overburden GMC Baramulla; patient care hit

The hospital management has reported that of the 715 patients referred from May 1, 2023 to July this year, a shocking 366 cases were deemed non-genuine and could have been treated locally, leading to severe strain on resources and affecting patient care.

The referrals primarily came from areas including Kupwara, Handwara, Kreeri, Uri, Boniyar, Sheeri, Pattan, Sopore, Rohama, Dangiwacha, Sogam, and Kralpora.

A significant number of the cases – 145 - were related to Lower Segment Caesarean Sections (LSCS).