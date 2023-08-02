Unnecessary patient referrals overburden GMC Baramulla; patient care hit

Baramulla, Aug 2: The Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla is facing an overwhelming burden due to the increasing number of unnecessary patient referrals from peripheral hospitals in the north Kashmir region.
The hospital management has reported that of the 715 patients referred from May 1, 2023 to July this year, a shocking 366 cases were deemed non-genuine and could have been treated locally, leading to severe strain on resources and affecting patient care.
The referrals primarily came from areas including Kupwara, Handwara, Kreeri, Uri, Boniyar, Sheeri, Pattan, Sopore, Rohama, Dangiwacha, Sogam, and Kralpora.
A significant number of the cases – 145 - were related to Lower Segment Caesarean Sections (LSCS).
According to official records, the government directive stipulates a fixed target of 1800 deliveries per year at the GMC Baramulla.
"However, this target has been far exceeded, with around 7000 to 8000 deliveries taking place annually due to these unnecessary referrals," Medical Superintendent, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.
He expressed his concern over the situation and said that the influx of patients who do not require advanced treatment not only adds additional burden but also compromises patient care at the hospital.
"During last month, the doctors attended 794 delivery cases of which 383 were normal deliveries while 411 cases required a caesarean section," he said and attributed the high number of caesarean sections to the excessive referrals, as doctors at the hospital typically prefer normal deliveries when possible.
The overcrowding issue is becoming a serious challenge for the doctors and the paramedical staff at the GMC Baramulla.
"The capacity of the labour room is designed to accommodate 60 patients, but due to the unnecessary referrals, doctors are forced to double up patients on one bed to meet the demand," Dr Masoodi said.
A senior doctor at the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla said that proper assessment of patients at the local level could help avoid overloading the tertiary hospital with cases that can be effectively handled at the peripheral facilities.
"This will not only reduce the burden on the tertiary hospital but also optimise resources for the betterment of patient care," the doctor said.