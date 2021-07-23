UP woman critical after doctors leave cloth in stomach during surgery

The principal of the medical college has formed a three-member inquiry team, which has been asked to give its report at the earliest.

College principal Rajesh Kumar said on Wednesday that one Manoj had lodged a complaint that his wife Neelam, who is in her 30s, had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a cloth was left in her stomach.

He said as soon as he received the complaint, he formed an inquiry committee and ordered a probe. He said legal action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the report.