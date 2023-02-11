Upgradation of 10 nursing schools into colleges approved

Srinagar, Feb 11: In a major push to nursing education in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has till now approved the upgradation of 10 nursing schools into colleges.
They have also sanctioned an amount of Rs 3.75 crore as a first instalment in favour of each school for their upgradation.
In 2020, the Health Ministry had approved the upgradation of five nursing schools which include GNM Akhnoor, GNM Kulgam, GNM Pulwama, GNM Shopian and GNM Budgam into Nursing Colleges.
In the same year, approval was given for upgradation of three more Nursing Schools at Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi into Colleges.
In Kashmir division, the ministry has selected four Nursing Schools for upgradation, which include GNM School Kulgam, GNM School Pulwama, GNM School Shopian and GNM School Budgam. These schools will be upgraded as Nursing Colleges.
Under the Central Sector Scheme of Development of Nursing Service, an amount of Rs 3.75 crores for each school has been sanctioned between 2019-2021.
Similarly in Jammu Division, GNM School, Udhampur, GNM School, Akhnoor, ANM School, Rajouri, ANM School, Reasi has been sanctioned for upgradation.
Besides these, ANMT School, Kathua and ANMT School Doda have also been selected for upgradation.
Dr Yash Pal, Director (Coordination), New Medical Colleges, J&K told Greater Kashmir that the funds have been sanctioned by the government and the amount has been provided to the concerned principals for the upgradation.
“ The nursing schools will be upgraded into nursing colleges and the process has been initiated. Recently, the Secretary, Health and Medical Education has also reviewed the status,” he said.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare administers a central sector scheme of “Development of Nursing services” for upgradation of existing Schools of Nursing into Colleges of Nursing.
As per the scheme guidelines, an amount of Rs seven crores are sanctioned per nursing school for upgradation into college of nursing. 28 schools of nursing have been approved for upgradation under the scheme during the last 10 years.