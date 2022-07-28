Upgradation of health centre demanded

Kupwara: The residents of Hafrada and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District are anguished against health authorities for failing to upgrade Hafrada health centre even after a formal order was passed regarding its up-gradation few years ago.
The residents said that they had been demanding to up-grade the existing health centre to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) for decades and during previous dispensation a formal order in this regard was issued but that is yet to be implemented on ground.
“Since our area happens to be heavy snow bound and during winters, it often remains cut off due to heavy snowfall. At that time we are forced to shoulder emergency patients by walking several kilometres to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC) Tarathpora. If our health centre at Hafrada had been upgraded to NTPHC, our sufferings would have certainly ended but don’t know why authorities are reluctant to implement the decision of upgrading our health centre,” a local Apni Party leader Advocate Tajamul told Greater Kashmir.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Vilgam Dr Ghulam Raheem told Greater Kashmir that the distance between Hafrada and Tarathpora happens to be only three kms so patients from Hafrada and adjacent villages can easily avail the facilities at PHC Tarathpora.