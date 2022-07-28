Upgradation of health centre demanded

Kupwara: The residents of Hafrada and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District are anguished against health authorities for failing to upgrade Hafrada health centre even after a formal order was passed regarding its up-gradation few years ago.

The residents said that they had been demanding to up-grade the existing health centre to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) for decades and during previous dispensation a formal order in this regard was issued but that is yet to be implemented on ground.