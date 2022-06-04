Upgradation of Machipora health centre confined to papers only

Kupwara: The residents of Machipora and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have alleged that although the health sub centre located at Machipora was upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) few years ago but that decision proved out to be a farce one and is confined to papers only.

The residents said that in 2018, authorities upgraded the status of Machipora sub-centre but then nothing was done with regard to implement the decision on ground.

“After the status of our health centre was upgraded, we were told that a separate double story building would be constructed, moreover staff would also be augmented but nothing has been done so far in this regard,” a local told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the present building of the health centre was in dilapidated condition, moreover only few employees were posted here which does not fulfil the purpose.