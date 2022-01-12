'Vaccine nationalism' could spawn new variants, warns medical expert

This assumes significance in the wake of the massive spread of Omicron and detection of a new COVID-19 variant in France, temporarily named as 'IHU'.

"The narrow, self-centric, behaviour may not only turn out to be epidemiologically self-defeating and clinically counterproductive, but is also bound to prolong the pandemic by perpetuating the spread of the contagion in and across unprotected populations," according to Prof (Dr) Yatish Agarwal, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

If the majority of the world population goes unvaccinated, the toll taken by COVID-19 illness will continue to wreak havoc, Prof Agarwal writes in an article that appears in the Manorama Yearbook-2022.

Making a strong pitch for equitable distribution of vaccines and speedy immunisation of people across the globe, he said the politicisation of vaccine distribution is proving counterproductive for democratic practices globally.

Dr Agarwal argues that the practice betrays 'a crass moral failure' in the backdrop of WHO's declaration of 'Health for All'.

Vaccine nationalism, spurred by the market approach, may snowball into a situation which could go horribly wrong.