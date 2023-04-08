Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by end of decade

The firm, which created a leading coronavirus vaccine, is developing cancer vaccines that target different tumour types, the Guardian reported.



Burton said: "We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalised cancer vaccines against multiple different tumour types to people around the world."



He also said that multiple respiratory infections could be covered by a single injection -- allowing vulnerable people to be protected against Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) -- while mRNA therapies could be available for rare diseases for which there are currently no drugs, the Guardian reported.



Therapies based on mRNA work by teaching cells how to make a protein that triggers the body's immune response against disease.

