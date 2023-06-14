Valley Uro-Con 2023 to begin at GMC Srinagar today

Srinagar: The Postdoctoral Department of Urology at the Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar is organising upcoming Valley Uro-Con 2023, a premier medical conference from June 15 to 17 at GMC Srinagar.

This conference aims to bring together esteemed healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders to explore the latest advancements in UROLOGY and renal transplant towards improving health outcomes in our community.

Prof. (Dr.) Syed Sajjad Nazir (HOD urology and Chairman Valley Uro-con 2023) said that atleast 300 delegates have registered so far and 40 faculty from national & international repute will demonstrate their skills.