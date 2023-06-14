Valley Uro-Con 2023 to begin at GMC Srinagar today

Srinagar: The Postdoctoral Department of Urology at the Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar is organising upcoming Valley Uro-Con 2023, a premier medical conference from June 15 to 17 at GMC Srinagar.
This conference aims to bring together esteemed healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders to explore the latest advancements in UROLOGY and renal transplant towards improving health outcomes in our community.
Prof. (Dr.) Syed Sajjad Nazir (HOD urology and Chairman Valley Uro-con 2023) said that atleast 300 delegates have registered so far and 40 faculty from national & international repute will demonstrate their skills.
Valley Uro-Con 2023 is poised to be a transformative event, providing enlightening, informative, and insightful discussions on current healthcare challenges, technological advancements, and innovations in Urology and Renal transplant.
Prof Khursheed Guru, Director Robotic Surgery at Roswell Park Cancer Institute World renowned robotic urologist, Prof Ghulam Nabi from Dundee University UK and Dr Farhan Khan from USA will demonstrate live surgeries and deliver didactic lectures.
Prof Anant Kumar Director Urology Max Hospital will demonstrate Live Laparoscopic donor nephrectomy and renal transplant. Other guest faculty include Prof Malik Arjuna, Prof Anshuman Kapoor , Prof Shailesh Raina & others. For the first time in the valley Sacral Neuromodulation “BLADDER PACEMAKER” a ground breaking revolutionary technology for treatment of bladder problems will be demonstrated.
Dr Tanveer Iqbal (Associate professor and Organizing Secretary) said that “with a diverse range of topics & expert speakers, attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge research and developments shaping the future of urology”.
The event has been accredited by the Jammu and Kashmir State Medical Council (JKSMC) and participants will be awarded 12 Continuing Medical Education (CME) points.
This conference offers a unique platform to engage in meaningful discussions, network with peers, and learn from leading experts in the field, there will be 14 live operative cases which will be live telecasted from SSH OT to GMC Auditorium along with live related Kidney Transplant Surgery. Participants can look forward to a comprehensive program featuring keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, & workshops designed to address critical healthcare issues and explore emerging trends. Topics will encompass urological disorders, surgical techniques, medical innovations, patient care, and much more. For registration & further information, please visit our official conference website at https://valleyurocon.com/, the organisers said in a statement.