Various hospitals disempaneled for SEHAT scheme, dialysis patients suffer Will look into the matter: CEO PM-JAY

He travels more than 60 km every week from his hometown in Baramulla to Srinagar to avail services at a popular private hospital in Srinagar.

But, Sultan and other dialysis patients feel dejected, as their golden cards are not being accepted by Khyber Hospital in Srinagar, where they avail these services.

They said that despite hospitals being empanelled to provide cashless treatment to patients with Golden Cards, their cards were not being accepted.