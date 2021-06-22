Vax hesitancy high among women in rural Kashmir over fertility concerns

But the level of vaccine hesitancy abound became clear as more often than not they would be subjected to aggressive behaviour like shouting, arguing, doors being shut in their faces and in some instances, even stone-throwing. People were often irked that the vaccination team sometimes arrived with recording devices which they considered a breach of their privacy. A health worker who wished to be anonymous said that they had to show videos and pictures as proof that they conducted vaccination drives in the area that they were assigned to.



One of the main reasons that women in Kashmir are avoiding vaccination is the doubt that it may cause infertility and irregular periods.



But Shahnawaz Kaloo said that the majority of women he came across have not seen any changes in their menstrual cycle. "While there are anecdotal episodes from women where they say that their cycle has been affected with vaccination, it is nothing to bother about. Cycles have a relation with stress and the overall well-being of a person. The apprehension of taking a vaccine and overthinking about how it is going to affect them could actually be the reason for irregular periods," he explained.