Virus transmissions amplifying due to inter-connected world : Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that with the rapid development and increasing connectivity across the global world, the problem of virus transmissions is amplifying on daily basis.

The Advisor made these remarks while addressing the two day National Level Conference cum Workshop on ‘Emerging Viral Infections, Challenges and Road Ahead’ at Government Medical College here.

The Conference was organised by Post Graduate Department of Microbiology, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with ICMR, New Delhi.

Addressing the large gathering of eminent doctors, medical researchers and other scholars, Advisor Bhatnagar said that due much interconnected world, the virus transmissions are amplifying and we as a society need to be future ready for facing any kind of viral exigencies in future. He added that we need to develop our infrastructure keeping in view the future challenges the viruses may pose for the mankind.

Speaking about the significance of this National Level Conference, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that this conference will be a great platform to deal with the challenges of viral infections and make us future ready to deal with any kind of pandemic. The Advisor also complimented the GMC Srinagar and ICMR for organising this kind of conference owing its relevance to present day world.

Advisor Bhatnagar during the conference also released a Souvenir ‘Em Vir Con- 2022’ on the occasion.