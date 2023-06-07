Visit to hospital ward | Distressing state of liver health among local population

Srinagar: A visit to a Ward Number 9 of the Medical Gastroenterology Department at Super Speciality Hospital in Shireen Bagh, Srinagar, reveals a distressing state of liver health among the local population.

Among many patients, one of the doctors was evaluating a 40-year-old woman with severe jaundice. Her bilirubin levels were in excess of over 15 mg/dl and her liver enzymes were also increased.

Initially, she had 4 points of jaundice. But she had a history of consuming herbal sharbat and other supplements prescribed by some quacks.

As per the patient, her jaundice levels improved and then all of a sudden raised to the 15 points.

According to the doctors, these patients come for the medical treatment after triggering their liver infections by consuming some herbs and powders made by some quacks who claim themselves to be the experts.

The hospital receives 10 patients with drug induced liver injury every month.