‘Wear masks to prevent COVID spread’

Srinagar: Amid surge in COVID cases, experts have advised people to adhere to SOPs including wearing masks to prevent infection by the virus.
“In past nearly two years, we have observed how masks can prevent spread of COVID19. Amid fresh spike in cases, masks are our primary protection from the virus. We shouldn’t panic and ensure to wear masks especially at public places,” said Dr Showkat Ahmad Shah, critical care specialist here.
“We must maintain social distance and wear masks in all functions. Importantly we must avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals. Authorities must gear up COVID testing facilities at Srinagar Airport and set up testing booths in all localities to ensure early detection of positive cases. Even if someone has symptoms like fever and body ache, they shouldn’t panic. They should isolate themselves and go for testing and accordingly consult doctor,” Dr Shah added.