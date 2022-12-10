Wearing masks for longer time can even hamper cognitive performance

Sydney: Wearing a face mask can temporarily disrupt decision-making in some situations, hampering cognitive performance in certain sports, and professions like language interpreters, performers, waiters and teachers, a new study has revealed.

The University of Queensland (UQ) research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analysed almost three million chess moves played by more than 8,000 people in 18 countries before and during the pandemic.

It found wearing a mask substantially reduced the average quality of player decisions.