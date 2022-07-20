Wearing of masks made mandatory at public places in Kupwara

Kupwara: District administration Kupwara Wednesday issued an order according to which wearing of face masks at public places has been made mandatory in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
An official handout in this regard reads, “It has become imperative to ensure implementation and observance of all preventive measures such as 100% usage of face masks and maintenance of social distance in all public places across the district to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.”
The order further reads that all Tehsildars and Block Development Officers shall ensure the “usage of face masks in their respective jurisdictions.”
“Further all District/ Sectoral officers shall ensure 100% usage of face masks in the offices working under their control. All the directions shall be ensured on war footing basis and in case any non-compliance is surfaced, action/penalty as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 shall be initiated against the defaulters," it further reads.