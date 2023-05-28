Health

Well Care Medical Institute conducts health camp

Srinagar: Well Care Medical Institute (WMI) at Ahmad Nagar conducted a free Mega Health Camp OPD on Sunday.

The organisers in a statement said 12 specialists and super-specialists of various branches of medicine provided free consultation in the OPDs. Among the doctors were Dr Subiya Kaneez Consultant, Radiation Oncology , Dr Wajeed Yousuf Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Dr Iqra Psychiatrist,Dr Mohammad Hanif, Consultant General Medicine,Dr Arif, Consultant General Surgery,Dr Imtiyaz, Paediatrician, Dr Sheikh Imran,Orthopaedican , Dr Mir Ibrahim Disoki, Diabetologist, Dr Sayadat Khan, Consultant ENT,Dr Shaima Khan Obstetrician & Gynaecologist,Dr Zamir Consultant Nephrologist and Dr Azhar Khan Urologist respectively. 

During the camp free blood tests, free ECGs, X- Rays were done on the advise of consulting doctors. “In addition to that free medicines were also provided,” they said.

