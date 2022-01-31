What we know now about COVID immunity after infection including Omicron and Delta variants

Since the early days of the pandemic we've known COVID induces a wide range of immune responses and one infection provides partial protection from future infections.

Unfortunately, immunity wanes over time people lose half their immunity every 3 months. Further, new variants continue to emerge that are partially resistant to key immune responses antibodies that neutralise earlier strains this is especially true of Omicron.

We're starting to get a more detailed understanding of COVID immunity across variants. Here's what we know so far

Breakthrough infection happens but vaccines are still a must

Since around 95% of Australians over 16 have had at least two COVID vaccines, most people catching COVID now have previously been vaccinated this is called breakthrough infection .

The vaccines are effective at substantially reducing severe COVID illness. They are less effective, particularly over time, at preventing infections, including with new variants. A third vaccine dose helps maintain immunity, and everyone eligible should get a booster as soon as possible.

Because the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is less effective than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, it's critically important for vulnerable older Australians immunised with two Astra-Zeneca vaccinations to be boosted with a third vaccine dose as quickly as possible.

The good news is people first vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca and subsequently boosted with Pfizer or Moderna develop high levels of protective immune responses.