Why sickle cell disease patients are at severe risk of COVID-19

SCD-related heart, lung, and kidney conditions were associated with higher risk of severe illness in children, while SCD-related heart and lung conditions were also associated with higher risk of hospitalisation. However, these conditions did not have the same effect in adults.



"This study tells us that all individuals with sickle cell disease are not at equal levels of risk. Patients with a history of pain, as well as individuals with coexisting organ conditions, need to be even more careful to avoid Covid-19 infection than those without any comorbidities," Mucalo said.



For the study, the team assessed reports on 750 children and adults between March 2020 and March 2021.